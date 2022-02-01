Alleged drunken driver arrested in deadly Highway 178 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man was allegedly driving under the influence Saturday when his vehicle veered into the opposite lane on Highway 178, causing a head-on crash that killed a passenger in another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrested Tipney Parnell Worthy Jr. and booked him on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, according to CHP and inmate records. He’s due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Highway 178 west of Kelso Creek Road. Tipney drove a Nissan Versa west while a Chevrolet Cheyenne traveled east.

The Versa crossed over double yellow lines and into the eastbound lane, officers said. The driver of the Cheyenne tried but was unable to avoid a head-on crash, according to CHP.

A woman in the front passenger seat of the pickup suffered fatal injuries. Both Worthy and the driver of the Cheyenne had minor to moderate injuries and were taken to Kern Medical, CHP said.

Worthy was found to be under the influence and arrested, officers said.