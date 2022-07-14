BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man facing manslaughter and hit-and-run charges in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a woman was formally arraigned Thursday.

Alexis Leon, 21, is accused of driving a vehicle that hit a woman the night of June 21 in south Bakersfield. He’s free on roughly $125,000 bail.

Police said Leon hit the woman in the 1300 block of Berkshire Road and left, but later returned to the scene and was determined to be under the influence. Speed also appeared to be a factor.