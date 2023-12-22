Edwin Sanchez is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the August crash.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When they first spoke with Edwin Sanchez, Shafter police didn’t smell alcohol. All they could detect was the odor of smoke from the fiery crash involving Sanchez’s Ford Excursion and an Infiniti Q50.

They let him leave. The other driver, Luis Andree Gallegos Prieto, 21, died at the scene.

It wasn’t until later that police found a gray backpack near the crash scene. Inside were an empty 50-milliliter bottle of whiskey, two full whiskey bottles, an empty Modelo beer can and two medication bottles, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

The bag also contained a cellphone belonging to Sanchez, police said in the warrant.

“I believe Sanchez hid his backpack which contained the alcoholic beverages so officers would not locate it or suspect he was driving under the influence,” an officer wrote.

On Wednesday, four months after the crash, prosecutors filed charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter against Sanchez, according to court records.

Sanchez, 36, is being held on $150,000 bail. He’s due in court Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the intersection of West Lerdo Highway and Driver Road.

Police arrived to find both vehicles engulfed in flames and Prieto pinned in, according to the warrant.

Sanchez told police he was driving west on West Lerdo Highway and the light was green when the car, heading south, entered the intersection. He said the SUV collided with the car’s driver’s side, according to the warrant. He told police he tried but couldn’t break the Infiniti’s passenger side window to rescue Prieto.

“While speaking to Sanchez, I observed he had red watery eyes but I did not observe any other symptoms and could not smell anything but the odor of smoke from the fire,” an officer wrote.

After Sanchez left, police found the backpack behind a cement border west of the intersection, the warrant says. Three more empty whiskey bottles of the same brand — Skrewball — were found northwest of the crash, according to the warrant.

Police contacted Sanchez at home and told him they found his backpack. He admitted the backpack and phone were his but denied drinking that day, according to the warrant. He had no explanation as to how the liquor bottles came to be in the backpack, police said.

Officers gave Sanchez a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol content at 0.05%, according to the warrant. That’s lower than the legal limit of 0.08%, but police said in the warrant they believe Sanchez was impaired when the crash occurred.

Sanchez was arrested that day but later released after prosecutors requested more investigation, police said. He was rearrested Wednesday.