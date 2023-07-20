BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving twice the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana has been ordered to stand trial in connection with a three-vehicle crash that killed his cousin and injured several others.

Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles on Thursday found there was sufficient evidence for the case against Barbarito Arviso to proceed on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI-related offenses, as well as driving without a license.

The judge also ordered Arviso to stand trial trial in a separate case in which he allegedly threatened to kill a neighbor and the neighbor’s dog.

Arviso, 20, is due back in court on July 31, when a trial date is expected to be set.

Four Bakersfield police officers and a District Attorney’s office investigator testified during Thursday’s two-hour preliminary hearing in the DUI case.

Upon arriving at the Oct. 27, 2021, crash scene, Officer Joshua Sanchez said he found Arviso yelling while trapped inside a wrecked Saturn Ion. A passenger seated in the front seat was motionless, Sanchez said.

The passenger, Natori Arviso, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free Barbarito Arviso. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of injuries including a broken jaw.

Arviso’s blood was drawn and testing revealed his blood-alcohol content at 0.09%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, Sanchez said. He said it also tested positive for marijuana.

Senior police Officer Andrew Marquez said the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. in front of the AutoZone on Brundage Lane between Eye Street and South Chester Avenue.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup said the Ion was traveling west at high speed when it veered into eastbound lanes, Marquez testified. The Toyota hit the car then collided with a Ford F-150 pickup, Marquez said the Toyota’s driver told him.

By using measurements on tire marks and surveillance video, Marquez testified he determined the Ion was traveling 81 to 91 mph just before the crash. The posted speed limit on that portion of Brundage Lane is 40 mph, he said.

When interviewed at the hospital, Arviso had no excuse for speeding “except that he was just in a hurry,” Marquez said. He testified Arviso told him he started drinking a beer before driving but hadn’t finish it.

The car contained at least three beer cans, two empty and one partially full, the officer said. It’s possible the car contained other cans but the vehicle was so badly damaged he couldn’t find more without taking it apart, he said.

Arviso’s impairment was the primary cause of the collision, Marquez testified, with speed and making an unsafe turning movement contributing factors.

District Attorney’s office investigator Matt Iturriria, the last witness called, testified he provided follow-up investigation this year, re-interviewing the others involved in the crash and reviewing reports.

Iturriria testified two adults who were injured told him they continue to experience pain in the neck and back, among other areas. Two children in the Ford suffered bruises, he said.

The investigator, who spent two decades with the California Highway Patrol, testified the THC level found in Arviso’s blood was “very high,” and consuming alcohol would have intensified the drug’s effects. Arviso would not have been able to safely drive, Iturriria said.