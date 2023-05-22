BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a pickup that slammed into a car stopped on the shoulder of Highway 58, killing one of its occupants, pleaded no contest Monday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, entered the no-contest plea in exchange for the dismissal of three other charges, according to court records. Sentencing is set for June 21.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 27 on westbound Highway 58 west of Oswell Street.

Tracy McPherson, 50, and her husband were sitting in a Ford Thunderbird with a flat tire as they waited for a tow truck when they were hit, according to court documents. McPherson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer in reports filed in Superior Court noted Lopez-Gallegos’ breath smelled of alcohol, and a glass drug pipe was found in his pocket.

Lopez-Gallegos refused to answer questions or agree to sobriety tests but told police, “I feel sorry for that lady,” according to the reports. He was the sole occupant of the pickup.