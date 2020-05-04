Accused drunken driver in fatal crash pleads not guilty to murder charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving under the influence in a deadly crash last month pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records.

Fashawn Pearson, 25, remains in custody on $500,000 bail. He’s next due in court June 8.

Officers were called to a crash at 3:46 a.m. on April 6 in the 3300 block of East Panama Lane. Police said a Toyota and Audi were both traveling west on East Panama Lane when the Audi, driven by Pearson, hit the Toyota from behind, causing the Toyota to roll over.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

Police arrested Pearson after determining he was under the influence.