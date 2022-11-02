BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver.

Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle Terrace and South H Street, according to testimony.

After hearing multiple Bakersfield police officers testify and examining prosecution exhibits, Judge John R. Brownlee on Wednesday ordered Pacheco to stand trial on all charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Pacheco, 22, is free on $100,000 bail and due back in court Nov. 14.

The crash

Police called to the intersection at 2:56 a.m. found a green Honda Civic with major front end damage facing southeast in the northbound left turn lane, Bakersfield police officers testified at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing. A silver Honda Civic, its passenger side smashed, was in a parking lot on the southeast corner.

In questioning conducted by prosecutor Tara Deal, Officer Austin Haycock testified he checked the silver car and saw a man with legs placed in the driver side, body thrown across both seats and his head, bleeding heavily, protruding through the front passenger window.

The man, identified as Jaime Herrera Garcia, 36, was unresponsive and pinned inside, Haycock said. Firefighters removed the passenger side door and Garcia was taken to Kern Medical.

A doctor there reported Garcia had skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, damage to a carotid artery that caused a “severe stroke,” and other injuries, District Attorney’s office investigator Mark McLeod testified. Scans showed no brain activity.

On July 10, Garcia was removed from a ventilator and died, McLeod said.

Pacheco, apparently thrown from his car following the collision, after it hit a traffic pole in the median, also was taken to Kern Medical. He was lying in the street when the first officer arrived, according to testimony.

Officer Matthew Aquino said Pacheco raised his head as he approached him, but was unable to respond. He said Pacheco, whom he identified in court, had blood covering his face.

Surveillance video retrieved from KC Smoke Shop captured the collision, said Officer Bailey Eby, the lead investigator. Traffic lights were functional at the time and there was clear visibility.

By examining the travel of Pacheco’s car frame by frame, and, days later, having police drive through the same intersection at speeds of 35 and 45 mph then examining the footage through the same camera, Eby said he was able to calculate Pacheco drove 69 mph eastbound on Belle Terrace at the time of the crash.

The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Pacheco’s attorney, Alan Klein, argued Eby’s method isn’t scientifically accurate, but the judge allowed his answers to stand for the purposes of the hearing.

A witness traveling behind Herrera’s car reported it had been driving the limit and entered the intersection on a green light when Pacheco’s vehicle T-boned it, Eby said.

Alleged impairment

A vehicle containing three people — including Pacheco’s sister — arrived at the crash scene during the investigation, Eby testified. The sister told him she had been with Pacheco at a restaurant that night.

“I believe she told me that she saw him drink three Modelo beers,” Eby said.

Additionally, the sister said Pacheco had earlier been at Lengthwise The Pub on Calloway Drive, the officer testified.

Questioned at Kern Medical, where he stayed three days before being booked into jail, Pacheco said he drank one Zeus Imperial Ale at Lengthwise and two “large draft Modelo beers” at Santiago’s Restaurant, Eby said.

But a review of Lengthwise’s surveillance video, and a copy of Pacheco’s bill, showed he ordered and drank four Zeus beers over a period of several hours, Eby said. Then he went to Santiago’s and drank more, the officer said.

Deal, the prosecutor, said tests indicated Pacheco had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent. The state’s legal driving limit is 0.08 percent.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Pacheco faces two charges related to driving while impaired and causing injury, carrying a concealed firearm in public and infractions of failing to stop at a red light and driving at an unsafe speed.

The firearm charge stems from a handgun discovered when emergency personnel removed Pacheco’s boots.

Eby testified Pacheco admitted the gun belonged to him and he didn’t have a concealed-carry permit.

“He told me he knew it was illegal,” Eby said.