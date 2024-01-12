BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Sept. 14, 2022, Madison Williams’ Mercedes-Benz C300 left the roadway and plowed into a home near Old River Road and Taft Highway.

The house caught fire, the ceiling collapsed and several people inside — including a 21-month-old — suffered serious injuries.

Williams, 28, was allegedly intoxicated. She has pleaded not guilty to felony drunken-driving charges.

Additionally, the injured family is suing her over medical expenses, property damage and other damages in an amount to be determined.

But Williams, in a claim filed this month, argues the intersection where the crash occurred was inherently dangerous and the city should pay.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, says, “The city owned or controlled the public roadway/intersection where the collision occurred and roadway/intersection was in a dangerous condition at the time of the injury. This dangerous condition in turn created a reasonable foreseeable risk of injury of the kind of injury that occurred.”

The amount of the total claim is estimated at $20 million. City attorneys have 45 days from the date the claim was filed to respond.

Injured in the crash were Princedeep Joshan, his wife, Rajwinder Joshan, his father, Balwinder Joshan and 21-month-old Rohundeep Joshan. The child had a fractured skull, broken left arm and broken ribs, and the adults had spinal fractures, among other injuries, reports say.

A preliminary alcohol screening performed on Williams returned blood-alcohol content readings of 0.16 and 0.15%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, according to court filings.

Months before the crash, Williams was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She faces misdemeanor counts in that case, and hearings on both cases are scheduled Feb. 2.

The Joshan family’s attorneys at Chain Cohn Clark say in the lawsuit Williams knew better than to get behind the wheel while intoxicated, having been informed of the dangers of drinking and driving at her earlier arrest.

The family’s suit says Williams’ car ran a stop sign and crossed Highway 119, barreled over a dirt lot and hit a concrete curb. The car continued north, striking a power pole and wooden fence before crashing into a front bedroom.

The suit says William’s unsafe driving “was due to her intoxication and impairment.”