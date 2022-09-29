Madison Williams had a blood-alcohol content of twice the legal limit, reports say.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring multiple people including a child, has been charged with three felonies.

Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and a charge of causing an inhabited dwelling to burn, according to the Superior Court website. Her arraignment is scheduled Oct. 6.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 when Williams’ vehicle plowed into a home at Old River Road and Taft Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The house caught fire and its occupants managed to escape.

Family members said Princedeep Joshan, 25, his wife, Rajwinder Joshan, 25, his father, Balwinder Joshan, 61, and 21-month-old Rohundeep Joshan were all inside and were hurt when the ceiling fell on them. A family member told 17 News the child suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

Williams suffered minor injuries, according to CHP.