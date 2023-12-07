BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As she drove from a birthday party with her four children, Deputy Ana Christina Alvarez told police, she looked at her cellphone and didn’t notice the Bakersfield Police Department vehicle stopped at a red light ahead of her.

Police, however, believe distraction wasn’t the only factor in the Oct. 21 crash.

According to newly-released court documents, Alvarez had red, watery eyes, smelled of alcohol and displayed symptoms of being under the influence as she performed field sobriety tests. She was arrested and her children released to family.

Alvarez, 33, is charged with driving under the influence and four counts of child cruelty, all misdemeanors. She has a pretrial conference scheduled next month.

No injuries were reported in the 9:30 p.m. crash. Alvarez was off-duty at the time.

Alvarez told police she drank two Modelo beers and a few sips of wine at the party. She left with the children — ages 7, 6, 4 and 3 — in a Honda Odyssey that hit a BPD vehicle stopped at a red light on Stockdale Highway at Village Lane, the reports say.

When performing field sobriety tests, Alvarez, who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds, repeatedly interrupted the officer and complained, according to the documents.

During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test — which measures involuntary jerking of the eyeballs — an officer asked her to follow the tip of a pen as he moved it from side to side. Alvarez kept saying, “The pen is black, it’s still black, still black,” during the test, the reports say.

She later held her finger to her mouth to help her keep quiet, according to the documents.

As she performed the one-leg stand, she raised both arms to keep her balance and didn’t count out loud as instructed, the reports say. She didn’t finish the test, the reports say.

Alvarez refused to provide a breath sample, the documents say, and officers obtained a warrant to draw her blood. The results of the blood test were not contained in the documents.