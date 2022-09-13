BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 9th annual “Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash” fundraiser will be held Sept. 24 at the Park at River Walk to raise awareness of Kern’s ongoing — and deadly — problem with impaired drivers.

There are more than 4,000 DUI arrests in the county each year, averaging to more than 11 arrests per day, according to a release from MADD Kern County. Kern ranks worst in the state and second in the country for DUI crashes involving injuries.

“We should remember that behind these startling statistics are lives being upended,” Carla Pearson, MADD Kern County’s victim services specialist, said in the release. “And because impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable, we can come together to make sure we have no more victims in our community.”

The 5K walk and run is presented by the Chain Cohn Clark law firm. Donations fund local educational programs and prevention services and help victims of impaired driving crashes. Nearly $500,000 has been raised since the first walk in 2014, the release said.

