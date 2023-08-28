BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nine people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol following a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said a total of 64 vehicles were screened at Friday night’s checkpoint, which was set up in the 1500 block of L Street between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Seven drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and two drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, they said.

Additionally, one driver was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and one driver was charged with child endangerment in addition to DUI, according to BPD.

11 vehicles were impounded at the checkpoint and in the field, BPD said.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.