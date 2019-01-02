72 arrested for DUI over New Year’s Eve holiday

Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol released their New Year’s Eve DUI arrest count.

In total, 72 people were arrested by officials between Friday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 31, according to officials from both agencies.

CHP officers arrested 54 people for driving under the influence while Bakersfield police arrested 18.

This number is up from last year when a total of 48 people were arrested over New Year’s by CHP and BPD.

For police, the most arrests happened on Sunday with 10 people arrested for driving under the influence.

CHP enacted its maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend, meaning extra officers were patrolling the streets looking for DUI drivers.