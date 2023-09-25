BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than $58,000 was raised at the 10th annual “Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash” held Saturday at the Park at River Walk, which featured remarks by the mayor and county’s top prosecutor followed by a kids’ fun run, a timed 5K run and a march by victims, their families and supporters.

Presented by the Law Office of Chain Cohn Clark and Valley Strong Credit Union, the MADD Kern County event has raised more than $600,000 since 2014 to help DUI crash victims, raise awareness in schools of the dangers of impaired driving and support prevention programs, organizers said.

“These past 10 years have fueled our mission to save lives and prevent the heartache caused by impaired driving, turning compassion into action,” Carla Pearson, MADD Kern County victim services specialist, said in a release. “Together, we light the way toward a safer tomorrow in Kern County.”

Kern is among the worst in DUI arrests in California and the country, the release said, with 50 people killed and 716 injured in DUI-related crashes last year.

Mayor Karen Goh and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer addressed the crowd before the races started.

Zimmer’s office took home the Law Enforcement Challenge Trophy. Children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County won a poster contest.

Other medals and trophies were awarded as follows: