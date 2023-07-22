BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four drivers were arrested at Friday’s DUI checkpoint, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said three drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and one driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana.

Additionally, nine drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, seven drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license and 19 vehicles were seized at the checkpoint. Fourteen of those vehicles were impounded and five were released to licensed drivers, BPD said.

The checkpoint was held at the 1800 block of Oak Street between the hours of 6 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. A total of 1125 vehicles were screened, according to BPD.

BPD encourages the public to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.