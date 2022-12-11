BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police made four arrests including one of a driver who allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Dec. 9. Officers screened 973 vehicles during the checkpoint.

Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI. One of those drivers had prior DUI convictions, according to police.

A fourth driver was arrested for evading and DUI after not stopping at the checkpoint and leading officers on a pursuit for several miles, officials said in a release.

Twenty-two drivers were cited for driving without a license, four were cited for driving on a suspended license. Nineteen vehicles were seized during the checkpoint, the department said.

Anyone who sees a possible drunk driver on the road is asked to call 911.