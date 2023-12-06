BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four drivers were arrested and 513 vehicles were screened at Friday’s DUI checkpoint, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said the Traffic Unit conducted a combination DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and DUI saturation patrol on Friday, Dec. 1 in the 10700 block of Brimhall Road between the hours of 6 p.m. and 12:45 a.m.

According to BPD, 513 vehicles were screened by officers in total. Thirteen drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level, and four drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Three of those drivers had prior DUI convictions.

Five drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, and one driver was cited for driving with a suspended license, according to police. Eight vehicles were seized at the checkpoint, and six of those vehicles were impounded while two were released to licensed drivers.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the BPD Traffic Unit by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.