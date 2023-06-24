BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 10 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 3000 block of New Stine Road, just north of Planz Road, between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday.

BPD screened 1,082 vehicles Friday night.

Of the three drivers arrested for DUI’s, two were for alcohol while the third was arrested for DUI of marijuana, officials said.

One driver was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, 10 drivers were cited for driving without a license and six motorists were cited for driving with a suspended license, according to officials.

In total, 16 vehicles were seized at Friday’s checkpoint. 10 of those vehicles were impounded while six were released to licensed drivers.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.