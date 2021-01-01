3 killed in New Year’s Eve DUI crash in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were killed in a DUI crash New Year’s Eve in northwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police were dispatched to the intersection of Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening. Police found three men in the roadway with major injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police report the driver was intoxicated, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in the center divider. The three men were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The driver will be booked into the Kern County Jail for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter related charges. The names of those killed in the crash have yet to be released.

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.