BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers made three arrests for suspicion of DUI, impounded dozens of vehicles and seized one firearm during a checkpoint on Friday, officials said.

The department said Bakersfield officers set up the DUI checkpoint on Union Avenue near 2nd Street between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on July 8. According to a release, officers arrested three drivers for driving under the influence and seized an unregistered firearm from an unlicensed driver.

Officers also impounded 39 vehicles, cited 44 unlicensed drivers, and 11 more for driving with a suspended license.

Officials remind the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver on the road.