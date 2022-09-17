BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield.

Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said.

According to police, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. One driver allegedly failed to stop at the checkpoint and led officers on a short pursuit. The unidentified driver was driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Officers screened 1,200 vehicles and cited 11 drivers for driving without a license, five for driving on a suspended license and 15 vehicles were impounded.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is asked to call 911.