BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Union Avenue, and arrested people and seized vehicles Friday night.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of DUI at the checkpoint Friday night on Union Avenue.

Of the three people arrested on suspicion of DUI, two had prior DUI convictions, according to BPD. Four drivers were detained for further evaluation.

Fourteen drivers were cited for driving unlicensed, according to BPD. In total, 24 vehicles were seized at the checkpoint; 19 of those were impounded, and five were released to licensed drivers.

Police advise the public to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.