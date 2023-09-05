BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 23 people were arrested in the Bakersfield area on suspicion of drunken driving over the long holiday weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers also made two non-DUI-related arrests, investigated a fatal crash and stored or impounded 29 vehicles, according to a CHP release. Speeding citations were issued to 105 people, four tickets were given for distracted driving and 17 people were cited for not wearing a seat belt.

The Labor Day enforcement period lasted from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.