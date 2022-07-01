BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a crash with major and moderate injuries on South H Street and Belle Terrace.

Officials said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Officials said each vehicle only had a driver as an occupant, both men.

One driver was suffering from life-threatening injuries and the other moderate injuries, officials said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said alcohol intoxication and speed appear to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.