BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police.

The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI from alcohol, officials said. Thirty-one vehicles were impounded, nine drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license and 31 drivers were cited for driving without a license, BPD said in a statement.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.