BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the department, officers screened 1,136 vehicles during the checkpoint. Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI, eight drivers were cited for driving without a license and seven were cited for driving with a suspended license.

Nine vehicles were impounded, police said.

Anyone who sees a possibly intoxicated driver on the road is asked to call 911.