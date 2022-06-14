BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman suspected to be driving under the influence sideswiped a Bakersfield Police Department cruiser then rear-ended a second cruiser Monday night, according to police.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, said police Lt. Jason Townsend. Her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Townsend said.

No one was injured.

The crashes happened at about 9:53 p.m. after police conducted a traffic stop in separate patrol cars on Ming Avenue at Westholme Boulevard. The officers were out of their cruisers when the woman’s car sideswiped the first cruiser then hit the second, Townsend said.