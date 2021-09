BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say officers arrested two drivers, impounded five vehicles in a Saturday night checkpoint on Truxtun Avenue.

The checkpoint was set up in the 2900 block of Truxtun Avenue between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. Officials said they screened 857 vehicles.

Two drivers were arrested for suspected DUI. Four drivers were cited for driving unlicensed.

Police remind motorists if they spot a possible intoxicated driver to dial 911.