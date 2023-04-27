BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a pickup that slammed into the rear of a car in 2021, leaving its occupant with serious injuries, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to drugged driving, according to court records.

Jason Brian Fox, 46, was sentenced Wednesday after entering a no-contest plea last month.

When taken to Kern Medical after the crash, Fox told a California Highway Patrol officer he took hydrocodone pills daily, according to court documents. A plastic baggie containing small blue tablets was found in his wallet, officers said.

Fox slurred his words, had “glossy” eyes and made inconsistent statements, according to the documents.

Fox on June 30, 2021, drove a Chevy Silverado south on North Chester Avenue “at an unsafe speed” and hit a Toyota Corolla as the vehicles approached Universe Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the car suffered a broken back and ribs and swelling to the brain, documents said.