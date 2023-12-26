BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol was at maximum enforcement during the Christmas holiday and reported one fatal crash and 30 arrests of motorists on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

CHP was at maximum enforcement from Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. to Dec. 25 at 11 p.m.

The Bakersfield CHP said one fatal crash took place over the weekend and they arrested 30 motorists on suspicion of DUI, and two motorists for non-DUI charges.

In total, officers issued 126 citations during the three-day maximum enforcement period: 78 for speeding, nine for distracted driving and two for driving without seat belts, according to CHP.

CHP cited 35 motorists for other primary crash factor violations and two additional drivers for reckless driving.