BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in police custody after a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed one person and critically injured another on California Avenue Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of California and Chester Avenues for reports of a two-vehicle accident. Their preliminary investigation revealed a sedan was traveling northbound on Chester Avenue and the pickup was traveling westbound on California Avenue where the two vehicles collided.

At the scene, police and emergency crews found the driver and passenger of the sedan suffering from major injuries. The woman and man were transported to a hospital for treatment. The passenger was later pronounced dead, while the woman remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, BPD said.

The man who was behind-the-wheel of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene. However, he was later transported to Kern Medical for further examination, according to police.

BPD later determined the the driver of the pickup, Luis Esquivel, 48, of Bakersfield was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI, murder, driving with a suspended license and traffic violations.

Esquivel is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 22.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.