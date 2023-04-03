BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash that left one person dead and three others hurt in south Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers reported to a call of a single-vehicle rollover crash with several occupants pinned in on East Belle Terrace just east of Bunting Drive just before 2 a.m.

Officials said the 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Belle Terrace, around 60 miles per hour, when the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road and the Charger drove off the roadway.

The Charger crashed into a dirt berm along a nearby canal, causing the vehicle to rollover and come to a rest in a grass field east of the canal, the release said.

Two men and one woman were pinned in the vehicle. Two men sustained moderate injuries, while a woman sustained major injuries. All three were transported to Kern Medical for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The fourth passenger sustained major injuries during the rollover crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The passenger was described by CHP as a 30-year-old female.

Only one passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to a report from CHP.

The crash remains under investigation.