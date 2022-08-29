FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and two women were injured Saturday in an apparent DUI on I-5 north of Lebec Service Road.

Around 7:11 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol office in Fort Tejon responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Toyota Solara.

Officers said they found a male 20-year-old Bakersfield resident dead at the scene and another woman, Bakersfield resident Erica Hayden, 18, injured. Both were passengers.

The identity of the deceased passenger has not yet been released.

Officers said the driver, Bakersfield resident Deleah Johnson, 18, was also injured and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and arrested for felony DUI.

Additional charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should call CHP Fort Tejon Area office at (661) 248-6655 and request Officer Jason Lachaussee.