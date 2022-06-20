BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and other offenses after an alleged DUI head-on crash on Highway 58 Friday that left one dead.

Around 8:17 p.m. Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash on Highway 58 west of General Beale Road. The crash involved a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Silverado.

San Mateo, Calif., resident Ayana Council, 27, was driving the Nissan Sentra west on Highway 58 when she made an unsafe turn causing her car to leave the road, officers said. Council lost control of her car, crossing over the median into the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.

Council hit the driver’s side of the Silverado, which was being driven by a 52-year-old San Ramon, Calif., resident who has not yet been identified, according to the CHP. The collision forced the Silverado to roll several times.

Council was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Council was arrested on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, according to booking records.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield CHP at 661-396-6600.