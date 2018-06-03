Breaking News
1 arrested in DUI checkpoint in Downtown Bakersfield

DUI News

by: Kennedy Thomas

One person was arrested on DUI charges and six people were cited for driving without a license at a checkpoint in Downtown Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted the checkpoint between 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Oak Street.

In addition to the one person arrested and six people cited, eight others were found to be driving on a suspended license, according to police. Officers screened 1,157 vehicles in total during the checkpoint.

The police department encourages anyone who suspects an impaired driver on the roadways to call 911.

