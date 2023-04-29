BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver was arrested on a felony warrant, and 16 cars were seized at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight in the 6900 block of Panama Lane, according to a release by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers screened a total of 1201 cars, and of these vehicles, 12 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, and four drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license, the release says.

In addition, officers seized 16 cars at the checkpoint, of which 13 were impounded, and three were released to drivers with a license, according to officials.

Officers arrested a driver on a felony warrant and cited and released two other drivers for petty theft, the release says.

Officers made no arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and no driver was detained for evaluation to determine sobriety levels.