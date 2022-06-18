BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers made one arrest and impounded 26 vehicles during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in southwest Bakersfield, officials said.

Officers set up the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway near California Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The department said officers screened 1,387 vehicles and made one arrest for suspicion of DUI. Sixteen drivers were cited for driving without a license, and 13 were cited for driving on a suspended license.

During the checkpoint, officers seized 29 vehicles, impounding 26 of them and released three to licensed drivers.