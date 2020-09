BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A DUI checkpoint will be held Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, police said.

Drivers will be screened at an undisclosed location within city limits from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to police. The checkpoint is an effort to help reduce the number of people injured and killed in alcohol-and-drug-related crashes.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.