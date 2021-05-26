DUI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will hold a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint Wednesday within city limits in an effort to reduce the number of drunken drivers on the roadways.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., police said. Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and DUI patrols are routinely conducted, according to police.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect consequences to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.