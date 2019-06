A DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday at an undisclosed location in Bakersfield.

The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to police. Officers will be checking motorists for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and valid driver’s licenses.

During the past three years, DUI collisions have killed 26 people and injured 487 others in Bakersfield, police said.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.