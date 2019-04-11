DUI checkpoint scheduled for Saturday in Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A DUI/Driver's license checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday in Bakersfield.

Police will staff the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

"The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-involved crashes," the release said.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.