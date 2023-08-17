BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Probation Department arrested a man on active felony probation for multiple charges earlier this week.

Officers conducted a house call to a home in Arvin on Monroe St. During a search on Aug. 9, officers discovered $15,000 cash, suspected cocaine and evidence of narcotics sales according to KCPD. When officers searched the residence, the man was not there officers said.

Officers said the man reported to his probation officer on Aug. 14, and was arrested for possession of narcotics for sales, gang participation and violation of probation.