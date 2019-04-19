Drug Take Back event returns to Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Fotolia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Bakersfield Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are partnering up for a drug take back event.

This is the 17th time in nine years law enforcement agencies have given the public a chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous drugs.

Bring your expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to a disposal site.

Located at:

1601 Truxtun Ave. - Lobby of Police Department

3501 Stockdale Hwy. - Parking lot adjacent to Kaiser Permanente

Sites will not accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The event will be held Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.