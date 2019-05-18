Drownings highlight need for water safety

For many, swimming is a great way to bond with friends and family during the summer not to mention it is also the best way to cool down during those triple digit days. But, the water can be a very dangerous place.

Every day, an average of 10 people die in the U.S. from unintentional drowning, two are children aged 14 or younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It can happen to anyone it goes across the spectrum,” said Tom Corson, Kern County Network for Children.

According to Corson, the county recorded seven child deaths due to drowning in 2017.

“If you have little ones by any amount of water, even a mop bucket, keep an eye on them,” said Corson.

Two of those kids drowned in a pool.

“You have to remember when a child drowns in a pool, that’s usually the age of 4, they don’t make any notice they just float to the bottom. it’s very tragic for those involved,” said Corson.

Four drowned in the bathtub and one in the river

“The Kern River is dangerous, even more so this time of year with the amount of snow melt we’re going to be experiencing,” said Corson. “Stay out of the river unless you’re with a professional.”

The Bakersfield Fire Department has some recommendations:

“Never leave a child unattended by a pool, always make sure your door alarms going out to the pool, your fence alarms, always make sure you have fencing,” said Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza.

Swim instructors at American Kids Sports Center recommend both you and your child know how to swim. And also important – adults should be trained in CPR.

“I would recommend for everyone, my aunts, my uncles, everyone that has kids,” said Theresa Wold, swim director.

American Kids is hosting its annual water safety day tomorrow at its location on Allen Road in Northwest Bakersfield from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids will be able to participate in activities involving safety skills and fun. For parents, informational booths will be available.

