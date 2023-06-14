BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is not excluded from a nationwide consumer debt spike. More specifically, Bakersfield residents are seeing a significant change in their overall amount of debt.

Based on a new WalletHub study, within the first quarter of 2023, credit card debt rose $3,058 per household in Bakersfield. In May 2023 the Federal Reserve approved its 10th interest rate increase since March 2022. Two-out-of-five people claimed these changes are causing harm to their everyday lives, crippled by credit card debt.

The average household income in the Bakersfield area is $54,800. After taxes, the average net income turns into $41,740. Erasing $3,000 from the typical Kern County household shifts finances significantly. Bakersfield ranked 19th in the nation for the biggest year-after-year increase in credit card debt.

Bakersfield totals over $13,000 in credit card debt for the average household.

Financial Advisor and Managing Partner of Moneywise, David Anderson, says creating a plan and a budget is step one from getting out from underneath these payments.

“You want to get an understanding of what is the debt that you have? How much is it? And then coming up with a plan to pay that off,” he said. “Then, regularly making payments towards that credit card, which is really important that they make it a priority.”

“I think people frequently undervalue the stress that debt can have on your life, and just the impact that has on how you move through the world. If you can manage that debt more properly, you’re going to be happier and the people around you are going to be better off because of it,” Anderson said.

Though living below your means is not a new concept and with rising inflation it is understandable that everyday costs might be higher. Creating a budget and tracking where your money habits are going is a great first step for getting out from underneath crippling credit card payments.