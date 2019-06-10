Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning

Drowning death of 1-year-old found in pool ruled an accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a pool last week drowned and her death is an accident, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Sarah Carolynn Caywood was found unresponsive in a pool in the 300 block of Olive Street the afternoon of June 5, the release said. She was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

There have been nine drownings in Kern County this year, according to the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS