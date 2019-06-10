Drowning death of 1-year-old found in pool ruled an accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a pool last week drowned and her death is an accident, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Sarah Carolynn Caywood was found unresponsive in a pool in the 300 block of Olive Street the afternoon of June 5, the release said. She was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

There have been nine drownings in Kern County this year, according to the coroner’s office.