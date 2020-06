BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – While most businesses are opening back up, a local musician is doing gigs in her own driveway.

Isabela Foster said she wants to keep the spirit of her silver creek neighborhood up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So she and some friends have been playing every Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.

Foster calls it “Driveway Jams.”