Drivers in Bear Valley Springs advised to beware of elk, deer currently in mating season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bear Valley Springs officials are advising drivers in the area to be cautious because deer and elk could get in the roadway during their mating season.

The Bear Valley Springs Community Services District posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon warning motorists that deer and elk are in rut and they are prone to be less cautious when pursuing mating partners.

Officials said an elk needed to be euthanized after it was hit by a driver in the area of Arroyo Court and Bear Valley Road. Officers are in the area warning drivers of the potential hazard, Bear Valley Springs officials say.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.

“They are not using caution, so you need to pay enough attention for everyone,” BVCSD spokesperson Megan Clark said.