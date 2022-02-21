Driver suffers life threatening injuries in Old River Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries he crashed into a power pole and tree in southwest Bakersfield early Sunday morning.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 9600 block of Old River Road at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a crash.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Old River Road at high speeds when the driver lost control and hit the power pole and tree. Speed was a factor in the collision, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.