Driver seriously injured in Highway 178 crash near Weldon

WELDON, Calif. (KGET) — A collision in eastern Kern County left at least one person seriously injured near Weldon.

CHP officers were called to Highway 178 near Fay Ranch Road just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a heavily damaged vehicle and a driver with major injuries. The driver was air lifted to a hospital but their condition was not immediately known.

It was unclear if anyone else was in the car or what caused the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.